In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram, the ruling party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has announced the commencement of its campaign, slated to kick off on April 1, according to a statement by a senior party official.

Scheduled for April 19, the polling for the solitary Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state has prompted political parties to intensify their efforts to secure victory. ZPM's general secretary, Saithuama Mangpa, disclosed that the campaign inauguration will feature an address by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

ZPM, a coalition formed by several minor parties in 2017 and officially registered by the Election Commission two years later, ascended to power in Mizoram just last year. Focusing its campaign momentum, the party has fielded political newcomer Richard Vanlalhmangaiha as its candidate for the upcoming elections.

Lok Sabha election Mizoram is set for a keenly contested battle among three major contenders: ZPM, the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Indian National Congress. While the latter two had explored the possibility of a pre-poll alliance, negotiations faltered, compelling each party to pursue its electoral ambitions independently.

MNF, in its bid to retain its stronghold, has nominated Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena as its candidate, while the Congress has placed its bets on retired Mizoram Police Service officer and former state home secretary Lalbiakzama.