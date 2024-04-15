The DGP of Mizoram, Anil Shukla at a Press Conference at DGP Conference Hall on Monday stated that Mizoram Police has initiated preparations since December 2023 so that free, fair and peaceful elections could be conducted where citizens could cast their votes freely.

He assured that preparations are being made as per the Security Deployment Manual of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and it is believed that the force requirement could be met.

With 19 Critical Polling Stations, the DGP stated that these are manned by Mizoram Police combined with Central Armed Police Force as required by ECI., with additional, two Expenditure Sensitive Polling Stations which also required special vigilance.

“Further, there are 138 Pink Polling Stations, at least one in each constituency, in which all Polling parties including security personnel will be women,” he said.

The State of Mizoram has 83 Flying Squads Teams and 81 Static Surveillance Teams deployed throughout the state to conduct free election from elements of intoxicating drugs and liquor, distribution of money and coercion of force etc.

Shukla stated that several check posts (Nakas) are created in the Inter-State Border who are stopping entries of illegal items into Mizoram; and that District NAKAS are also created who are constantly on the lookout for movement of illegal items within the districts. He appealed to candidates, party workers and public to refrain from indulging in unlawful activities, as strict action will be taken against the perpetrators.



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He also mentioned that as per the direction of the ECI, Inter-State movements will be stopped 48 hours before the closing of Poll by the Inter-State NAKAS and that this stoppage is made partial in the sense that important movements will be allowed under maximum security; and appeal to the public to understand the movement of vehicles which may be delayed due to strict security checking.

Following are highlights of the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Mizoram

1) Numbers of Polling Station 1276 + 4 (auxiliary) = 1280.

2) Critical Polling Station = 19

3) Pink Polling Station = 138

4) Expenditure Sensitive Polling Station = 2

5) Flying Squad Team = 83

6) Static Surveillance Team = 81

7) Check Post (Nakas)

a) Inter-State Border Check Post = 12

b) Intra-State Check Post = 40

8) Total no. of CAPF deployed = 12 Coys (mainly drawn from CRPF/BSF & ITBP).

9) Total no. of State Police deployed = 4600 nos. (including 1047 SAPF deployed outside Mizoram such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh & Bihar)

Seizures from January 1, 2024 till date:

Sl. No. Items No. of case reg. No. of person arrest Seized items Quantity Value (in Rs. Local prevailing rate)

1 ND&PS 106 134 Heroin 50.085 kgs 7,56,39,662

Cannabis 15.95 kgs 1,33,750

Meth 27.277 kgs 3,54,60,100

TOTAL 11,12,33,512

2 Liquor 136 167 LML & F.Rice 18135.37 + 28225.5 ltrs 1,87,02,660

IMFL 5213.7 ltrs 73,84,800

BEDC 105 ltrs 78,750

IFL 360 ltrs 1,80,000

Beer 5168 ltrs 26,20,000

TOTAL 2,89,66,210

3 FICN 1 1 FICN 500 D x 86 nos. 43000

Fire Arms & Explosives:

No. of case registered = 15

No. of persons arrested = 25

Total No. of various types of Arms seized = 15

Total no. of Ammunitions seized = 3139

Total no. of Explosive (Gelatine) seized = 203 boxes.