The External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday released the Mizoram Pradesh BJP manifesto 'Vision Document Highlights for Lok Sabha election 2024' at Regency Hotel.

Some of the highlights of the manifesto are:-

1. Increasing the health care coverage of Ayushman Bharat from 5 lakhs to 10 lakhs. Converting the lone medical college of the State Zoram Medical College to Regional Institute of Medical Sciences and setting aside 1000 crores for developing Mizoram Health Infrastructure at SHC, PHC, CHC and District Hospital.

2. Making Mizoram an Educational Hub through establishing three Central Government Engineering colleges, two Central Government Medical colleges, Mizoram Skill Development University, Mizoram Drone Institute.

The manifesto also highlighted that the Sports University at Imphal, Manipur will be shifted to Thenzawl Mizoram

3. To empower farmers through PM Kisan Niddhi by providing loans upto 3 lakhs and and provide funds of 1000 crores to establish Mizoram Agri Infra Mission and establish a crop specific farmer producers Organisation at every District and RD Block. The manifesto also stayed that 100 crores will be provided for making Mizoram the Silk capital of Northeast India under 'Silk Mission'

4. To establish Mizoram Rural Infiamna Mission through 950 crores and establish Mizoram Urban Development Infrastructure Mission through a fund of 400 crores.

5. To promote tourism with a 250 crores fund and giving Vangchhia Archeological site a UNESCO World Heritage status.

6. An inclusive Development which includes a welfare for all.

7. To develop Sports in Govt Schools and Colleges with a 50 crore fund under Mizoram Sports Talent Development Programme.

8. To provide a 5 lakh scholarship for women in Sports and provide Free Health Kits, Free HPV vaccine and Free Mammogram Screening. To establish Empower Women Credit Scheme, Mizoram Women Entrepreneurship Scheme and SHG Empowerment Scheme through a 1000 crore funds.

9. To establish a Drug De-addictipn and Rehabilitation Centre at all districts of Mizoram and uplift Siaha, Lawngtlai, Saitual and Hnahthial districts to Aspirational Districts.

Talking to media on the fencing of the Indo Myanmar border, Jaishankar said that though the Centre is aware of relationship and shared customs and traditions among people across the border, but since conditions in Myanmar are disturbing, and many of Myanmar authorities not functioning, and bad practices and illegal activities rampant, it is important to take precautionary actions to protect the security of Indian territory including Mizoram.

He added that these precautions are taken in response to a certain situation.

The Foreign Minister reiterated the need to set up 'Border Haats' and that his Ministry is trying to get Japan more involved in the developmental projects of Northeast.