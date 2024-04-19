In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram, voters have turned out in high numbers with a collective turnout of 43.35% reported across the state by 1 PM.

The data, released by Dr. H. Lianzela, Additional Chief Electoral Officer and State Media Nodal Officer of Mizoram, provides a detailed breakdown of the voter turnout in each district:

Aizawl: 38.09%

Lunglei: 45.86%

Siaha: 43.80%

Champhai: 45.67%

Kolasib: 44.08%

Serchhip: 45.24%

Lawngtlai: 51.67%

Mamit: 45.64%

Khawzawl: 47.90%

Hnahthial: 43.73%

Saitual: 42.52%

Among these districts, Lawngtlai recorded the highest voter turnout at 51.67%, while Aizawl reported the lowest at 38.09%.

With the voter turnout surpassing 43% by midday, the electoral process is witnessing active participation from citizens across the state.

Meanwhile, in Mizoram, Chief Minister Lalduhoma exercised his democratic right by casting his vote at the Chawlhhmun Govt. Comprehensive Middle School Polling Station in Aizawl, Mizoram today. His participation comes as part of the first phase of voting taking place across the country.

Lalduhoma, a former Indian Police Service officer, has been serving as the 6th Chief Minister of Mizoram since December 8, 2023. His journey into politics began after resigning from the security service under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In 1984, he was elected as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from Mizoram.