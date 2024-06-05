Prime Minister Narendra Modi guaranteed that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will write a new chapter of taking big decisions in its third term.

Stressing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took several major decisions for the benefit of the nation, PM Modi said that the idea of 'Nation First' led to unbelievable achievements.



Addressing people at the BJP headquarters, he said, “In the last ten years, India took many big decisions. The idea of 'Nation First' gives us the belief of achieving unbelievable targets...we carried out the world's biggest beneficiary schemes. Seventy years after independence, 12 crore people received tap water, 4 crore people received pakka houses, and 80 crore people received free ration.”



Furthermore, he highlighted steps like the abrogation of Article 370, Covid management, and reforms in the GST and banking sectors and said it is the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' that the government will continue to take big steps.



"Because of the idea of 'Nation First', Article 370 was abrogated from Kashmir. Reforms like GST, IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), and banking reforms took place...even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we took decisions that benefited the country. We took steps defying all pressure. Because of this, today India is the world's fastest-growing economy. This idea will make us 'Atmanirbhar'," PM Modi told reporters.

"If you work 10 hours, Modi will work 18 hours. If you take 2 steps, Modi will take 4 steps. We Indians will walk together and move the country forward. The country will write a new chapter on making big decisions in the third term. And this is the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'," he added.

Highlighting that 25 crore people were brought out of poverty in the last 10 years, he stressed that women-led development was a significant priority of the Government.

"We have brought 25 crore people out of poverty, which includes a large number of SC, ST, and OBC citizens. We won't stop till poverty becomes a thing of the past...Rapid progress will be made in electronics, semiconductors, and new sectors. We have tried to increase defence production and exports, and we won't stop till we become Atmanirbhar in the defence sector... The NDA government will work with full might to make India the world's third-largest economy," PM Modi said.

He also said that the Constitution is the guiding light of the NDA government and they will keep working for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Remembering his late mother, PM said that he never felt her absence because of the women of India.

"This moment is very emotional for me. This was my first election after the death of my mother. But mothers, sisters, and daughters never allowed me to feel her absence. Wherever I went, I received enormous blessings from people. Women broke all the records of voting in this election," he added.

Recalling his victories in the 2014 and 2019 elections, PM Modi expressed gratitude to people for giving huge support to BJP for the third time. "Ten years ago, the country voted for change. The whole nation was submerged in disappointment at that time. We were given the attribute of 'Fragile Five'. The newspaper headlines were filled with news of corruption. At that time, the nation bestowed us with the responsibility and in 2019, the country again gave us huge responsibility, laying trust in us," PM Modi said.

He added, "In 2024, we went to every corner of this country to seek the blessings of the people on these very guarantees. Today, I would like to bow down to the people for the mandate given to us for the third time."