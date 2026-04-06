'Most corrupt family… real land ATMs': PM Modi targets Congress leadership as Assam poll battle intensifies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 sharpened his attack on the Congress leadership during a campaign rally in poll-bound Assam, accusing what he called the party’s “so-called first family” of corruption and misleading the public.

Addressing a large gathering, Modi alleged that the Congress had “not only been corrupt, but has also not been willing to work”, adding that this had left generations in Assam grappling with unemployment. He contrasted this with the BJP-led NDA government, stating that it is working “with integrity to create job opportunities” and aims to develop Assam into a major energy and industrial hub, with Dibrugarh positioned as a key centre.

He also criticised past Congress governments for failing to retain the economic benefits of Assam’s natural resources within the state. Oil and gas discoveries, he said, did not translate into local industrial growth during earlier regimes. “Assam is now becoming self-reliant… ensuring that the state and its people directly benefit from its natural resources,” he added.

Highlighting infrastructure, the Prime Minister pointed to road expansion projects and cited delays in highway development under previous governments. Referring to the Numaligarh–Dibrugarh stretch, he claimed that despite approval in 2005, progress remained stalled for years. He further remarked that regions such as Upper Assam and Barak Valley were “forgotten”, leading to uneven development.

Modi also used recent developments to underline improvements, noting that highways in the state are now capable of supporting emergency aircraft landings. “Today, highways have been built where not only cars but even airplanes can land,” he said.

Without naming individuals, he invoked ongoing legal matters linked to Congress-era institutions, alleging large-scale land-related irregularities. “The so-called first family… is the most corrupt family in the country. They are the real land ATMs,” he said, adding that cases are being examined in courts.

The remarks come amid an intensifying political confrontation between the BJP and Congress ahead of the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

A day earlier, Congress leaders had levelled allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife. The accusations were strongly denied by Sarma, who described them as “malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies”.

Responding to the claims, Sarma said, “I categorically reject every allegation… These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam.” He added that both criminal and civil defamation cases would be filed against Congress leader Pawan Khera within 48 hours.

Sarma further stated that the allegations reflected “deep frustration and panic within the Congress party” as the state heads towards the polls. He asserted confidence in securing “a decisive mandate of more than 100 seats”.

His wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, also dismissed the claims, alleging that they were based on “poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents” and confirmed that legal action had been initiated.

In a separate response, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Chief Minister, calling the allegations “shocking” and demanding further investigation. He stated that Sarma “will have to answer the questions and pay for his crime”.

Khera had earlier alleged that Sarma’s wife held multiple passports and owned undisclosed properties abroad, claims which the BJP has rejected outright. Party spokespersons termed the accusations “baseless” and politically motivated.

With campaigning intensifying, both sides have escalated their rhetoric, turning the contest into a high-stakes political battle. Votes will be counted on May 4.