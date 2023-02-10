Nagaland and Meghalaya is set to go to poll on February 27 while the results will be announced on March 2. Besides independent candidates, 12 political parties are in the fray in Nagaland for the forthcoming assembly elections . Many political parties which have not been in the forefront in state politics are making an entry in this election.



Rising People’s Party, North East Democratic Front, RPI(A) and LJP (Ram Vilas) will be entering the arena for the first time.

The Republican Party of India (A) and the Janata Dal (United) released the list of candidates on February 5 for the upcoming assembly elections. Naga People’s Front (NPF) has announced names of six more candidates, taking the total to 21 candidates. Congress also released four more names adding the candidates list to 25. Aam Aadmi Party also announced the intending candidates on February 7 , which was the last date for filing of nominations.

Here are the list of all political parties and the key candidates contesting in the upcoming elections:



NDPP

Rio will contest from his home constituency Northern Angami-II assembly constituency. After filling his nomination in the Northern Angami-II assembly constituency, Rio said, “There is no doubt that the alliance (NDPP-BJP) would come back to power with a thumping majority. We will soon announce the common minimum programme."



BJP

Nagaland Minister and BJP state chief Temjen Imna Along has filed his nomination from Alongtaki constituency. he has been the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Nagaland since 15 January 2020. In 2018, Temjen Imna Along won the seat by defeating DR. BENJONGLIBA AIER of the Nagaland Peoples Front with a margin of 86 votes.



NPF

Khriehu Liezietsu is MLA of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and is the Parliament Secretary for Youth Resources and Sports, State Lotteries and Music Task Force in Nagaland Government. He belongs to Naga People's Front Party and has won the election from Northern Angami I Assembly constituency.

Küzholüzo Nienü popularly known as Azo Nienü is an Indian politician from Nagaland. He was elected to Nagaland Legislative Assembly 4 times from Phek Assembly constituency in 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018 Nagaland Legislative Assembly election. He has earlier served as a minister in Nagaland Legislative Assembly. Nienü is currently the Leader of Naga People's Front Legislature wing and is the Co Chairman of United Democratic Alliance government in Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

Congress

The Congress on February 5 released its second list of four candidates for the Nagaland assembly polls.The party has fielded Meshenlo Kath from Kohima town, Alem Jongshi from Mokokchung town, Chenithung Humtsoe from Bhandari and P Mulang from Noklak. All four are seats reserved for scheduled tribes.

Nagaland Congress President Kewekhape Therie has filed nominations from Dimapur-I constituency.

JD(U)

Minister G Kaito Aye will be contesting from the Satakha assembly seat. He was elected in Nagaland Legislative Assembly election in 2018 from Satakha constituency as candidate of Janata Dal (United) but later he joined Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party. He was minister of Agriculture and Cooperative in Fourth Neiphiu Rio ministry from 2018.

RJD

RJD will contest six seats in Nagaland Assembly Polls.