The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will see a significant change in Nagaland as the Voter Information Slip will no longer be accepted as voter identity proof.



However, it is prepared and issued to electors to facilitate voters in knowing the serial number of electoral roll in their polling station, date of poll, time etc.

All electors who have been issued an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) have to produce the EPIC for their identification at the polling station before casting their votes. Those electors who are not able to produce the EPIC shall produce one of the following alternative photo identity documents for establishing their identity: -

1. Aadhaar Card;

2. MNREGA Job Card;

3. Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/ Post Office;

4. Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour;

5. Driving License;

6. PAN Card;

7. Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR;

8. Indian Passport;

9. Pension document with photograph;

10. Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees by Central/ State Govt. PSUs/ Public Limited Companies;

11. Official Identity Cards issued to MPs/ MLAs/ MLCs; and

12. Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.