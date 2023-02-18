The Election Commission of India has made provisions for senior citizens above 80 years of age, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and those suspected or affected by COVID-19 to vote through postal ballots during the upcoming Nagaland Legislative Assembly Election, scheduled to be held on February 27, 2023. A total of 3228 applications have been received for the category of Senior Citizens and 173 for Persons with Disabilities.

To facilitate postal voting, Polling Officials have been visiting the voters at the addresses mentioned in their Form 12D applications. The polling teams consist of two polling officials, one micro-observer, one videographer, and security personnel. The postal ballot paper for absentee voters will be in the same form and language as the postal ballot paper for voters on election duty. The voting process for this category will be completed one day prior to the actual polling day.

The decision by the Election Commission is in line with the conduct of Election (Amendment) Rules, 2019, and the conduct of Elections (Amendment) Rules, 2020, which allow for voting through postal ballot by absentee voters in the aforementioned categories. This move is aimed at ensuring maximum participation in the election process and providing a safe and convenient voting option for the elderly and differently-abled voters.