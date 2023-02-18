The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has called on churches to offer prayers for the 2023 Assembly Election in Nagaland and the persecuted Christians in India on February 19, 2023 (Sunday).

The council has appealed to members across the state to exercise their sacred duty and right to vote judiciously in the coming general election. They also called for peaceful voting, free from any influence or intimidation. The council urged voters to choose leaders who would listen to the people and respond to their anxieties and needs.

Additionally, the NBCC has urged Christians to pray for those who are persecuted in India, including those falsely accused and imprisoned without trial, pastors under pressure for their ministry work, and believers facing persecution.

The council appealed for communal forces working against Christians in India to be brought to justice and for people in authority to rule the country justly and sternly deal with those sowing the seed of hatred.

The NBCC reminded its members of the words of 2 Chronicles 7:14, "If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

The Fellowship Proclamation Service of NBCC emphasized the importance of selecting capable, trustworthy, and God-fearing officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties, and tens, as paraphrased from Exodus 18:21.