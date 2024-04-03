The Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) has issued a rallying cry for unity and prayer, launching a 152-hour chain of prayer initiative commencing on April 12, 2024, in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 General Election. This call to prayer is aimed to foster deep levels of unity among Christians and to intercede for the nation, particularly Nagaland, during this critical juncture in its history.

The initiative draws inspiration from the biblical passage from Ezekiel 22:30, where the need for individuals to stand in the gap before God on behalf of their land is underscored. Rev. Dr. Zelhou Keyho, General Secretary of NBCC, emphasized the urgency of this intercessory prayer, highlighting its role in bridging the gap between God and the nation.

With 152 hours symbolizing the years of Christianity in Nagaland, the initiative seeks to maintain continuity in prayer, recognizing the challenges faced by the region and the nation as a whole. Rev. Keyho articulated the significance of prayer as a spiritual fortress, akin to the protective walls of ancient cities, safeguarding communities amidst the complexities of modern society.

Addressing the apprehensions surrounding the socio-political and religious landscape, Rev. Keyho acknowledged the prevailing sense of disconnect felt by the people of Nagaland from mainland India. Amidst uncertainties about the future, the call for prayer transcends partisan interests, focusing instead on invoking divine guidance for the nation's leadership.

Rev. Keyho stressed the need for conscientious leadership that upholds principles of justice, equality, and religious freedom, fostering an environment where all citizens feel secure and valued.

Rev. Keyho echoed the words of the apostle Paul, urging believers to present their requests to God with thanksgiving, even amidst uncertainty. The call to prayer is not merely a plea for divine intervention but an affirmation of faith in God's sovereignty and his transformative power.

Rev. Keyho urged believers to stand in the gap, invoking God's blessings and guidance for the nation. With unwavering faith and fervent prayer, the NBCC embarks on a journey of spiritual unity and intercession, trusting in God's faithfulness to His people and His enduring presence amidst the challenges of the times.