In a scathing attack on the Congress party, state BJP leaders have accused it of a deep-seated history of neglect and manipulation of Nagaland and its people. Spearheading the assault, BJP leader Mmhonlumo Kikon, during a press conference at the party's Dimapur office on Wednesday, lambasted the Congress for what he termed as its anti-Naga stance, citing historical instances dating back to 1953.

Kikon began by highlighting a pivotal moment in 1953 when then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited Nagaland alongside the Prime Minister of Myanmar. He recounted how a Naga delegation, seeking to submit a memorandum to Nehru, was denied the opportunity, reflecting, according to Kikon, Congress's indifferent attitude towards addressing the concerns of the Nagas from the outset.

Further criticizing Nehru's handling of the 1962 Sino-Indian war, Kikon pointed out perceived failures in defending citizens of the Northeast effectively. He also cited derogatory remarks allegedly made by then Defence Minister AK Antony regarding the development of the Northeast, which Kikon claimed showcased Congress's negligence towards the region.

Turning to subsequent Congress leaders, Kikon accused Indira Gandhi of exhibiting dictatorial tendencies during the Emergency and attempting to alter India's constitution. He condemned initiatives like the forced male sterilization program and blamed Indira Gandhi for the repercussions of the Shillong Accord, which he asserted had negative consequences for the Nagas.

In contrast, Kikon lauded former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for recognizing the uniqueness of Naga history and praised current Prime Minister Narendra Modi for signing agreements such as the Framework Agreement and Agreed Position, which he claimed reflected serious commitments by the BJP government.

Highlighting the BJP's development initiatives in Nagaland, Kikon praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's efforts in infrastructure development and cited examples such as setting up airports and improving medical facilities under the Modi government.

Challenging Congress's allegations against the BJP, Kikon reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to preserving Naga culture and traditions. He also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest elections from Wayanad, Kerala, and questioned the mass exodus of Congress leaders to other parties.