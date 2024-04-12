The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nagaland State held a meeting today with national spokesperson and in charge of Nagaland, Nalin Kohli, upon his arrival in the state.

The meeting was chaired by state president Benjamin Yepthomi, was marked by discussions and strategic planning for the upcoming NDA rally scheduled for April 13, 2024, at Agri Expo, Chumukedima.

In his welcome speech, state president Benjamin Yepthomi extended a warm reception to Nalin, urging party workers (Karyakartas) to stay committed and work diligently towards ensuring a grand success for the forthcoming arrival of national BJP president J.P Nadda Ji.

Expressing his delight at meeting the new team of state office bearers, Nalin Kohli emphasized the importance of maintaining the spirit of party principles and cohesiveness among party Karyakartas, highlighting it as a great virtue.

The meeting witnessed a significant turnout, with state office bearers, state spokespersons, all state morcha heads and office bearers, state social media convenor, state protocol team, Dimapur District Office Bearers, Dimapur district morcha heads, and all 5 Mandal presidents under Dimapur district actively participating.

State president Benjamin Yepthomi led a delegation accompanying Nalin Kohli to Agri Expo, Chumukedima, overseeing the preparations for the NDA rally.

The rally, scheduled for April 13, will feature addresses by prominent leaders including National BJP President J.P Nadda, National Spokesperson & Prabhari in charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli, deputy chief minister & BLP leader Yangthungo Patton, and state president Benjamin Yepthomi.

The state media department, BJP Nagaland, issued a press statement, highlighting the party's fervor and dedication in mobilizing for the upcoming NDA rally and reinforcing the party's commitment to its principles and objectives.