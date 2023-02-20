Temjen Imna Along, the Nagaland unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has reported a total asset growth of 9% for the 2023 state elections compared to his assets during the 2018 elections, according to data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Along, who is contesting from the Alongtaki constituency, has a total asset worth of Rs. 10,06,03,879, an increase of Rs. 85,21,891 from his asset of Rs. 9,20,81,988 during the previous elections.

The BJP leader was renominated by the party on February 9, and is set to contest from ALONGTAKI (ST) constituency in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Along is also the incumbent coalition government’s higher education and tribal affairs minister, led by Chief Minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio.

Although Nagaland politics has been historically dominated by seasoned veterans from various parties, Along has gained recognition as one of the most popular faces in the state’s political arena, largely due to his social media presence. The BJP leader has won the hearts of social media users with his witty and humorous posts, which include videos, factoids, and self-deprecatory jokes.

One of Along's popular posts features him eating from a plate with the caption: “Disclaimer: Stunts performed by a professional in a controlled environment. Should not be imitated.” Another one shows a screenshot of his name in a Google search with the suggestion “temjen imna along wife.” The BJP leader uploaded the screenshot with the comment “Ayalee, @Google search excites me. I am still looking for her!”

With his online popularity and increasing assets, Along could be a strong contender in the upcoming state elections.