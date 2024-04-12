In anticipation of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Campaign Rally for the Lok Sabha Election, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Nagaland state unit extended a warm welcome to its National Spokesperson and Nagaland Incharge Nalin Kohli. His arrival in Nagaland precedes the visit of the BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, who is slated to attend the rally on April 13 at the Agri Expo in Chumoukedima.

Confirming the forthcoming visit, the BJP released a statement announcing the scheduled appearance of JP Nadda, the party's national president, in Nagaland. The rally is set to be a pivotal event, taking place at the Agri Expo in Chumukedima.

An emergency meeting was convened by the party's state president, Benjamin Yepthomi, to ensure the smooth execution of necessary protocols and arrangements for the arrival of JP Nadda. Held at Yepthomi's residence in Thahekhu village, Dimapur, the meeting witnessed the participation of key party leaders who deliberated on the logistical aspects surrounding the visit.

During the gathering, the BJP leaders reiterated their dedication to working cohesively towards securing victory for the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Chumben Murry, in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Among the attendees was Rajya Sabha member and state Vice President, Phangnon Konyak, underscoring the collective resolve of the party's leadership in Nagaland.