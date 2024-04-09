A video has surfaced on Facebook showcasing Yanthungo Patton, the Star Campaigner for BJP in the General Elections to Lok Sabha, 2024 from the 1-Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency.

The video was posted by the account, Naga Hills, on 7th April 2024 at around 7 am.

According to a report by the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Wokha, the video features a campaign speech by Patton for the People Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate, Dr. Chumben Murry of the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

The speech took place at LTC Conference Hall, Wokha Town at 1:00 PM on 5th April 2024.

In the video, Patton appears to incite village functionaries, including Council Chairman, Gaon Buras and Polling agents, to cast multiple votes, potentially disrupting the free exercise of electoral rights of the villagers.

Such actions, if true, are in violation of Section 171C and impersonation is an offence under Section 171D of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Patton has been asked to provide an explanation as to why action should not be taken against him.