Senior Congress leader Girish Chodankar stated the pivotal role of the forthcoming Lok Sabha election in shaping India's future trajectory and preserving its constitutional ethos. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Chodankar, who serves as the AICC in-charge of Nagaland, Manipur, Sikkim, and Tripura, underscored the imperative of safeguarding India's foundational values amidst a shifting political landscape.

"The mood of the country is changing," Chodankar stated, "and people are no longer swayed by hollow promises and assurances of 'ache din' propagated by Narendra Modi." He reiterated that the election signifies more than a mere political contest, emphasizing its significance in upholding the sanctity of India's constitution and preserving its cherished ideals.

Expressing confidence in the opposition INDIA alliance, Chodankar asserted that this electoral battle will determine the destiny of the nation. He expressed optimism that Nagaland would rally behind the opposition, with the Congress nominee S Supongmeren Jamir poised to represent the state admirably.

Furthermore, Chodankar revealed plans to integrate Jamir into the cabinet of the prospective INDIA alliance government, underscoring the alliance's commitment to inclusive governance. Citing dissatisfaction among various sections of society, including those within the ruling NDPP-BJP coalition, Chodankar denounced the erosion of democratic and minority institutions under the current regime.

Highlighting the party's outreach efforts, Chodankar announced an upcoming election rally featuring Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Dimapur, reinforcing the party's commitment to amplifying its message of inclusive governance and social cohesion.