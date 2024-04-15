Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Election Officer of Nagaland, expressing apprehensions over potential booth capturing orchestrated by supporters of the NDPP-BJP alliance during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter dated April 15, 2024, addressed to the Chief Election Officer in Kohima, NPCC General Secretary Moa Imchen highlighted reports indicating plans for booth capturing on polling day, scheduled for April 19, 2024. The alleged targeting is purported to affect several parliamentary constituencies and assembly segments across the state, including Dimapur, Kohima, Ghaspani, Phek, Meluri, Tyui, Wokha, and Jangpetkong.

The letter states the urgency for preventive measures to ensure the integrity of the electoral process and safeguard against any attempts to manipulate the outcome through illicit means. NPCC urged the election authorities to take immediate action to counteract the reported threat and uphold the principles of free and fair elections in Nagaland.