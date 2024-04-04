The Nagaland Congress Committee assembled in Kohima for a strategic meeting discussing campaign strategies amidst heightened tensions surrounding the statehood issue. Concurrently, the cabinet of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio appealed for democratic engagement in the eastern region, adding layers of complexity to the unfolding political landscape.

The Nagaland Congress Committee, led by its prominent members, convened in Kohima to navigate the intricacies of electoral campaigning ahead of the looming Lok Sabha Polls. The meeting, held at the Congress Bhavan, served as a platform for deliberations on crucial campaign strategies tailored to resonate with the electorate.

Simultaneously, in a significant development, the cabinet of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio orchestrated a high-stakes engagement with the Eastern Nagaland Gazetted Officers Association (ENGOA) at the Chief Minister's Office. The meeting, held on Thursday evening, witnessed Chief Minister Rio and his cabinet members engaging in constructive dialogues with ENGOA officials and other influential leaders from the eastern region.

State government spokesperson and minister KG Kenye, in a briefing to reporters, shed light on the meeting's deliberations and outcomes. "The cabinet convened with ENGOA and various leaders from the eastern region to address the longstanding statehood issue and to assess the progress made thus far," Kenye affirmed.

Central to the discussions was the persistent advocacy for a separate state by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO), representing seven Naga tribes across six districts. Since 2010, the ENPO has steadfastly championed the cause of statehood, citing perceived neglect in developmental endeavors and asserting the need for greater autonomy.