With the coming of the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) urges every voter within the state to come out of the comfort of their homes and take part in the electoral process by exercising their Constitutional rights on the day of the poll.

The right to vote is not just a privilege but a basic human right and a corner stone of our democracy, allowing citizens to have a say in who governs them and how they are governed.



Realising the importance of free and fair election, the NPCC felt it necessary to impart knowledge and spread awareness amongst every communities, far and wide, with the object to protect the integrity and sanctity of our electoral institution.

Having said that, the NPCC would like to highlight some important general awareness with respect to the electoral process to the public at large.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has developed an App known as ‘CVIGIL’ where every citizen can promptly report any Electoral Offences/Corrupt practices occurring throughout the period of implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).



Every citizen/Eligible Voters are encouraged to download the App and get acquainted with its functions to ensure instant reporting of any disruption of the electoral process or violation of any MCC/electoral provisions by any individual/groups/political parties from ground zero or otherwise.

The step by step guidelines for registration and lodging of complaint under CVIGIL is highlighted here under. Download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the App and create an account.

Select the type of violation you want to report. Provide details of the incident, including location, time and photographs or videos. Submit your complaint.

Here’s how it works. Users capture a photo or record a 2 minute video of the violation and upload it to the appmthe Geographical Information System (GIS) maps the location automatically.

After submission, users receive follow up on their complaint’s status. After a complaint is raised, the information reaches the District Control Room and is assigned to field Unit, which includes Flying Squads and surveillance Teams.

These units use a mobile app called ‘cVIGIL Investigator’ to navigate the location and take action. Once the Field Unit responds to the complaint, they send a field report through the investigator App to the returning officer.

If the complaint is verified, it’s forwarded to the Election commission’s National Grievance Portal, and the citizen is informed of the status within 100 minutes.

‘Booth Capturing’ is one of the most outrageous electoral offences punishable under Section 135A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.



Every citizen/Eligible Voters are encouraged to stay vigilant against such totalitarian act which not only destroys the democratic principles and values but also adversely interferes with the Principle of Universal Adult Suffrage.

It is further encouraged to promptly report any such incidence to the Election Authority through the CVIGIL App or otherwise.

In light of the past General Election, most Eligible Voters in the rural areas are not well acquainted with the workings of the EVMs’ and as such, remains vulnerable to voting for a candidate other than their desired candidate.

It should be duly noted that the sequence of the candidate that appears in the Ballot Unit (EVM) is not pre-determined.



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In other words, the sequence of the candidates may be placed differently on the EVMs from one polling station to the other.

To ensure voting for the desired candidate, every Eligible Voters are advised to look for the party symbol on the EVMs and press the button assigned for that party.

The NPCC appeals to all the Village Councils in Nagaland, Gaon Buras’ (GBs’) and all Poll related Officials to the 18th Lok Sabha Election for 1- Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency, to do everything under their power to ensure free and fair election on the day of the poll i.e. 19th of April 2024.

The NPCC has always upheld the Sovereignty of the Constitution of India and has always encouraged every citizen to uphold the democratic principles and values that emanates from the Constitution.

The NPCC would like to reiterate and appeal to every eligible voter in the State to exercise their Constitutional right on the day of the poll and make a difference by voting for a leader of their choice for a better future.