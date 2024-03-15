The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee has expressed deep gratitude towards the Party leadership for granting the INC ticket for the Nagaland Lok Sabha Constituency in the forthcoming 2024 General Elections to their PCC President, S Supongmeren Jamir.

The entire Congress family in Nagaland has shown unanimous support for this decision and is determined to conduct a persuasive campaign for his candidature.

They congratulate their candidate, acknowledging his exceptional leadership and his readiness to face the challenge as a true leader.



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Earlier S. Supongmeren Jamir, President of the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) and Lok Sabha candidate, has voiced apprehension over the increasing presence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagaland, urging Nagas to remain vigilant.

In an interaction with the Nagaland Post, Supongmeren highlighted recent incidents in Assam targeting Christian minorities and expressed dismay at anti-Christian policies.

Supongmeren expressed concern about RSS activities in Assam, where Christian institutions faced restrictions on religious symbols and attire.

He alleged the involvement of Chief Minister Himanta Sarma, terming the situation a "red alert" for Nagaland. He accused the BJP of aiming to undermine democracy and establish RSS dominance nationwide.