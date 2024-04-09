In a bid to bolster its electoral campaign fund for S Supongmeren Jamir, the consensus candidate for Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has initiated the "Donate for Congress" campaign. This crowdfunding endeavor comes in response to the freezing of Congress party bank accounts by the Union government, which NPCC contends as an infringement upon democratic rights.

In a statement issued through its communications department, NPCC denounced the freezing of Congress party bank accounts as more than just political maneuvering but an assault on the democratic essence of India. The campaign, according to NPCC, serves as a means for voters to express their dissent against such actions and reaffirm the significance of electoral processes outlined in the Constitution.

The "Donate for Congress" initiative extends an invitation to the people of Nagaland to stand against this perceived injustice and advocate for a level playing field in the electoral arena. NPCC has urged supporters, well-wishers of the Congress Party, and conscientious citizens of Nagaland to contribute generously to the cause.

Donations can be made through bank transfers to Account Name: Moatemjen, Account Number: 10180100000418, Bank of Baroda, IFSC Code: BARB0KOHIMA, or via Gpay transfer to 9774937577.