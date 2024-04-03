As the 18th Lok Sabha Elections approaches, Congress LS candidate S Supongmeren Jamir addresses the state legislators, ex-parliamentarians, and Village Council leaders.

The upcoming general elections, according to Jamir, will have far-reaching consequences, potentially affecting the inclusive spirit of the Constitution and the idea of India.

According to the Congress candidate, this concern is not baseless but is rooted in the experiences of the past decade, which Jamir describes as a painful era of socio-economic distress and injustices, with assaults on the rights of religious minority communities becoming commonplace.



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In light of these circumstances, Jamir appeals for a free and fair voting environment, giving each voter a say in their future.

He expresses faith in your prayers and expects positive interventions, emphasizing the dire need for fair practices in these elections.