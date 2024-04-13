Nagaland's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP Legislature Party (BLP) leader, Y Patton, reiterated the government's commitment to hold polling across the state, including in Eastern Nagaland, despite facing opposition. Patton's statement came in response to concerns raised by media personnel regarding potential incidents amidst strong resistance to participating in the electoral process, especially in Eastern Nagaland.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with BJP legislators and party workers at state BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi’s residence, Patton emphasized the government's ongoing efforts to encourage the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) to engage in the upcoming election. He dismissed ENPO's criticism of the state government, stating that consultation with authorities had been lacking from their end.

Patton also rebuffed accusations by the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC), challenging their assertions regarding the BJP-NDPP coalition's stance on preserving Naga identity and faith. He labeled the accusations as mere political rhetoric without substance and affirmed the coalition's resilience against such criticism.

The meeting, which primarily centered on the forthcoming visit of BJP national president JP Nadda, also saw confident assertions from H Tovihoto Ayemi, advisor for Elections and Tribal Affairs. Ayemi expressed certainty in the victory of People's Democratic Alliance (PDA)'s consensus candidate, Dr. Chumben Murry, in the upcoming state Lok Sabha election scheduled for April 19. Ayemi praised Murry as a "fine gentleman and perfect candidate," anticipating his triumph with the backing of all 60 MLAs.

Responding to recent statements from the Clean Election Movement (CEM) of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), Ayemi maintained a diplomatic stance, stating he was not privy to the sudden emergence of the statement from a branch of NBCC. He refrained from further comment, attributing it to differing perspectives.

Ayemi also refrained from direct responses to remarks made by AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who referred to the NDPP as a "washing machine" for the BJP in the state. Ayemi asserted that the ruling coalition remained undeterred by such comments, highlighting the Congress' marginal presence in Nagaland and expressing indifference towards countering every statement from the opposition party.