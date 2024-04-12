In an election speech, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang highlighted key talking points for the upcoming parliamentary election campaign, drawing sharp comparisons between the Congress (INC) and BJP's track record on development in the state.

Zeliang began by dissecting the infrastructure development aspect, particularly focusing on the transformation in the road sector. He pointed out significant increases in the number of national highways from five to twelve, showcasing a surge in connectivity initiatives during the past decade.

The Deputy CM emphasized the tangible progress in road construction, highlighting the completion and ongoing work on crucial four-lane and two-lane roads. He also highlighted landmark achievements in the healthcare sector, citing the establishment of the Kohima Medical College and imminent construction of the Mon Medical College.

Underlining the impact of central government schemes, Zeliang praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to welfare programs such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which has provided vital support to households in Nagaland.

Turning the spotlight on the political landscape, Zeliang lamented the diversion of mega projects during the Congress regime, citing instances where crucial highway and railway projects were redirected away from Nagaland's interests. He called upon the electorate to consider these actions when casting their votes.

Highlighting successes in coalition governance, the Deputy CM underscored the collective efforts of all 60 MLAs in safeguarding Nagaland's interests, particularly in matters concerning citizenship, uniform civil code, and free movement regulations.

Addressing concerns about the NDPP-BJP alliance, Zeliang stressed the importance of regional parties aligning with national ones to ensure development and protect the rights of the Naga people. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining a constructive relationship with the central government to address longstanding issues, including the Indo-Naga political conflict.

On the contentious Naga political issue, Zeliang urged for introspection and unity among Naga factions, acknowledging the need for a concerted effort to achieve a lasting solution. He highlighted the significance of political willpower at both the state and central levels in driving the peace process forward.

Zeliang reiterated the importance of unity and collaboration in achieving the aspirations of the Naga people, urging voters to consider the transformative potential of continued BJP-NPF coalition governance.