In the midst of an election campaign, Deputy Chief Minister of Home & Border Affairs, Y Patton, found himself embroiled in controversy over a recent statement. However, in a press release, he took the opportunity to clarify his stance and address the concerns raised.

The statement in question, according to Patton, was an ill-conceived attempt at humor made during a campaign event predominantly attended by party workers from various political affiliations. Patton asserts that the remark was not meant to be taken literally but rather as a lighthearted comment on the challenges faced by rural populations during elections.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of language, especially in the heightened atmosphere of an election, Patton emphasized his respect for the democratic process and the right of every citizen to cast their vote. He stressed that his intention was never to undermine or subvert this fundamental aspect of democracy.

Expressing regret for the misunderstanding caused by his words, Patton reiterated his commitment to empowering and enabling the electoral process, rather than obstructing it. He called upon all citizens to actively participate in the forthcoming parliamentary elections, emphasizing the importance of every voice being heard.