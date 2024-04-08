In a bid to amplify the voices of persons with disabilities (PwDs) and ensure their inclusion in the electoral process, the Nagaland State Disability Forum (NSDF) has urged all political parties and candidates vying for seats in the Lok Sabha polls to prioritize policies and programs for the welfare of PwDs in their election manifestos.

During a press conference held in Nagaland, NSDF President Vikengunu Fatima Kera emphasized the significance of addressing the needs of the disabled community in the political agenda. Kera highlighted the release of the 'Manifesto: For and by Citizens with Disabilities', a collaborative effort by the National Disability Network (NDN) and the National Committee on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (NCRPD), as a pivotal document guiding their advocacy.

According to Kera, Nagaland is home to 29,361 PwDs, with 6,707 registered on the electoral roll. She underscored the long-standing neglect faced by PwDs across various sectors and stressed the urgency of securing their rights.

The NSDF, alongside NDN and NCRPD, outlined ten key demands for political parties, including a five per cent budgetary allocation for PwDs, comprehensive health insurance coverage, and the establishment of accessible infrastructure and transportation systems. Other demands encompassed social security measures, economic participation, gender equality, and inclusive sports infrastructure for para-athletes.

NSDF General Secretary Ashe H Kiba and Joint Secretary Ngaugongbe further emphasized the importance of these demands and affirmed the forum's commitment to engaging with political candidates to ensure their implementation.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Election Commission of India in facilitating the registration and voting of eligible PwDs, NSDF commended these initiatives while expressing hopes for enhanced inclusion and representation of PwDs in the electoral process.

Looking ahead, NSDF affirmed its dedication to pursuing follow-up actions post-election, underscoring the imperative of addressing the fundamental needs of PwDs for any incoming government.