The People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) consensus candidate Dr Chumben Murry today filed his nomination for the lone Lok Sabha seat from Nagaland state.

With the support of 60 MLAs, he is confident will be victorious. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton, Advisor, Industries & Commerce, Hekhani Jakhalu Kense, Advisor, Water Resources, Tongpang Ozukum, MLA Y.M Humtsoe, NCP President Vanthungo Odyuo and a host of party workers from various political parties.



Also Read: Nagaland: Rising People's Party extends support to Congress candidate for LS seat, slams PDA government

Meanwhile, Congress candidate, Supongmeren Jamir, who is also the NPCC President was today handed the party ticket for the LS poll 2024 at Congress Bhavan, Kohima which was followed by the filing of his nomination. During the ticket-handing ceremony, an official kickoff of the party activities was held.

Nagaland state will go to poll on 19th April 2024 with three candidates, IND, NDPP and Congress locking horns for the lone seat for LS.

