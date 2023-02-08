Scrutiny of documents for candidates is all set to take place throughout Nagaland on February 8.

With the filing of nominations concluded on February 7, the Election Commission of Nagaland has begun to scrutinize the nominations that have been filed so far for the assembly polls 2023.

Altogether, 225 candidates have filed their candidature for the polls in Nagaland.

A total of 124 candidates have filed their nominations for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections as of February 7.

Also Read: Nagaland: 124 nominations filed on last day for the upcoming assembly election

Documents from the Nagaland CEO’s office revealed that Mokokchung had the most number of nominations filed with 19, followed by Mon with 17 nominations, and Kohima, Wokha and Phek with 13 nominations each.

On the otherhand, four women of various political parties and independents have submitted their nominations.

Earlier in the day BJP Candidate from 59 AC Seyochung - Sitimi, V. Kashiho Sangtam on February 7 filed his nomination papers for the upcoming assembly election in Nagaland at RO office Kiphire HQ. Union MoS for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP party in charge of Nagaland Nalin Kohli and thousands of supporters accompanied him for filing his nomination.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that conducting, publishing or publicizing of exit polls by any means of prints or electronic media will be prohibited in the State from 7:00A.M of 16th till 7.00PM of 27th February.

ECI in a notification also added that displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited for a period of 48 hours ending with the hours of poll under Section 126(1) (b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.