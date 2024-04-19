Nagaland witnessed a voter turnout of 13.51 per cent for its lone Lok Sabha seat by 11 am today according to officials. The voting, which commenced at 7 am, is scheduled to continue until 4 pm today.

The polling took place against the backdrop of a call by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) in 6 districts of the region to abstain from voting, advocating for a separate state. This call added a layer of significance to the voting dynamics, highlighting the diverse opinions and demands within the state.

Despite challenges and calls for abstention, voters turned out in notable numbers to cast their ballots, demonstrating their commitment to participating in the democratic process. The voter turnout figures reflect the active engagement of citizens in shaping the political landscape of Nagaland.

As polling progresses throughout the day, the focus remains on ensuring a fair, transparent, and peaceful electoral process that upholds the democratic principles of free and fair elections. The outcome of this election will have significant implications for Nagaland's representation in the Lok Sabha, with voters making their voices heard amidst varying calls and demands within the state.