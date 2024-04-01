The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization (ENPO) has decided to abstain from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for 19th April 2024.

ENPO, through the State Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland, has requested the Election Commissioner of India to acknowledge their decision to abstain from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

They have humbly thanked the Election Commissioner for their attention to this matter and have assured to provide any further details or clarifications that may be required without delay.

This decision comes in light of the government's failure to settle the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory as assured by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on 7th December 2023.

ENPO had reaffirmed its commitment to the 'Chenmoho Resolution' on 19th March 2024, resolving not to partake in any Central and State elections until the issue was settled. Despite reminders, the MHA did not respond, leading to the decision to abstain.



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"The "Chenmoho Resolution" represents a unanimous consensus among the Eastern Nagaland populace, and we reiterate our absolute, unconditional, unwavering commitment to uphold it," mentions the letter to the ECI.

In a letter to the Election Commissioner of India, the ENPO wrote, "We humbly and respectfully beg to inform you that, people of Eastern Nagaland in the State of Nagaland under the aegis of Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organization had on 19th March 2024 reaffirmed its commitment to the "Chenmoho Resolution", wherein it was further reaffirmed and resolved not to participate in any Central and State elections against the failure to settle the creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory as offered and assured by the MHA on 7th December 2023, i.e., to be settled before the announcement of MCC to the Lok Sabha 2024 by the Election Commission of India. However, despite numerous reminders through letters and mass public rallies, the MHA turned its deaf ear and finally MCC was announced by the ECI - which is why, the Eastern Nagaland populace feels compelled to take this course of action as a means of expressing our collective discontentment."

The ENPO stresses that this is not defiance against the electoral process, but a move to draw attention to their grievances.

They have requested the Election Commissioner of India to take note of their decision and accommodate their abstention in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.