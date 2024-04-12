Former Naga People's Front (NPF) candidate from the 7th Peren Assembly Constituency, Kingudi Joseph, alongside a cadre of party leaders, announced their departure from the NPF ranks and pledged their support to the candidacy of Shri. S Supongmeren Jamir from the Indian National Congress (INC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The decision marks a notable shift in the political landscape of Nagaland as key figures within the NPF, including Kingudi Joseph and several other party leaders, have chosen to sever their ties with their former party in favor of bolstering the campaign of the INC candidate.

In a formal communication addressed to the President of the Naga People's Front (NPF) headquarters in Kohima, Shri. Kingudi Joseph, accompanied by a list of other NPF officials, tendered their resignations from both primary and active memberships of the party's Peren Division, effective immediately. Their collective aim, as outlined in the letter, is to consolidate their efforts in support of the INC candidate for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The list of resigning members includes Kehung Hegui, Secretary of Central Office Bearers; Sarah Zeliang, Secretary of Central Women Wing; Athile, President of Peren Division (Women Wing); Sathuilak Nrak, President of Frontal Youth Wing (Peren Division), among others.