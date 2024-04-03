The Government of Nagaland has declared April 19, the day of polling for the Lok Sabha seat, as a paid holiday for all employees in government, private, and business establishments.

This is to facilitate their participation in the electoral process.

The declaration, made by the state home department, is in line with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The paid holiday also applies to daily wage and casual workers, and electors working outside their respective constituencies.

However, this does not apply to those whose absence could result in danger or substantial loss in their employment.



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The notification further states that employees of banks and financial institutions in Nagaland are also granted a paid holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, to enable them to vote.

The notification reads, "The Home Department of Nagaland has notified that in accordance with Section 135B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and in view of the forthcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha; the day of polling i.e. 19th April 2024 (Friday) is declared as Paid Holiday for all the employees of Government/Private and Business Establishments in the State of Nagaland to enable them to participate and exercise their franchise.

This applies to all categories of employees including the daily wage/casual workers and also all those electors working outside the Constituency concerned. However, this shall not apply to any elector whose absence may cause danger or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged.

The day of polling is also declared Paid Holiday to all the employees of Banks and Financial Institutions in Nagaland under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 (Act, XXVI) to enable them to exercise their franchise."