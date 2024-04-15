The Nagaland government has issued a Public Health Advisory in anticipation of extreme heat or heatwave conditions that could potentially affect most parts of the country and the state, as per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast for the summer of 2024.

The advisory stresses the importance of strengthening the health sector's preparedness to prevent and manage heat-related illnesses.

Although actual temperatures might not soar in many areas of the state, any significant deviation from normal temperatures can adversely affect the population, especially vulnerable groups.

The government has requested healthcare facilities in all jurisdictions to prepare for Heat-Related Illnesses (HRI) and to widely disseminate the Public Health Advisory on Heat & Heatwave.



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Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess the nation's readiness for the looming heat wave season, as India's meteorological agency predicts an alarming surge in scorching temperatures from April through June.

The meeting convened to address the impending heat wave challenges, and delved into the forecasted temperature patterns across Central and western peninsular India, with projections indicating a likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures. Officials from the Prime Minister's Office disclosed that PM Modi was briefed extensively on the anticipated weather conditions during the April to June period.

Crucial discussions during the session extended to preparedness within the healthcare sector, encompassing assessments of essential medicine stocks, intravenous fluids availability, and ensuring an ample supply of drinking water to alleviate potential heat wave impacts.