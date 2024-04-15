In an announcement from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland, stringent measures have been put in place as the campaigning period for the General Election to the 17th Lok Sabha from Nagaland Parliamentary Constituency nears its end.

According to Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the campaigning period will officially conclude at 4:00 PM on April 17, 2024. Following this deadline, several restrictions will be enforced:

- Public Meetings and Processions: No person shall convene, hold, attend, join, or address any public meeting or procession in connection with the election.

- Media Broadcasts: Displaying any election-related material to the public via cinematograph, television, or similar apparatus is prohibited.

- Entertainment Events: Propagating election matters to the public through musical concerts, theatrical performances, or any other form of entertainment or amusement to attract voters is not allowed.

The press release further states that contravening these provisions could lead to severe consequences, including imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both.

Additionally, after the closure of the campaign period, no campaigning will be permitted within the constituency. Political functionaries and party workers from outside the constituency, who are not voters of the area, are instructed to leave immediately after the campaign period ends. This directive aims to maintain an atmosphere conducive to free and fair elections.

However, exceptions may be made for office bearers of political parties who are in charge of the state. These individuals must declare their place of stay in the state headquarters, and their movement during this period should be confined primarily between their party office and place of stay.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland, VYASAN R, IAS, stated the importance of these measures in ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process.