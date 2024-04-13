With only five days until the Lok Sabha constituency election in Nagaland, campaigning is escalating, with road and water issues being of significant concern to locals.

The election on April 19 will determine the fate of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Chumben Murry and Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) candidate S Supongmeren Jamir.

BJP chief JP Nadda held a rally in the state on Friday, while the local vendors and traders, many of whom are from Assam and Bihar, are yet to pay much heed to the election.

Reema Devi, a local resident, pointed out the need for more cultural integration while others expressed the desire for job opportunities for those migrating to the state.



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Poor road conditions and the need for better cleanliness were also highlighted as major concerns. Chumben Murry, who has been actively meeting people and addressing gatherings, received support from Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

In his rally, JP Nadda criticised the Congress for their alleged misuse of power and lauded PM Modi's vision for the Northeast. Meanwhile, S Supongmeren Jamir, the Congress and INDIA alliance candidate, criticised the BJP and vowed to protect secularism and the 'Naga way of life'.

Local leaders are also focusing on finding a resolution to the Naga political issue.



(With inputs from ANI)