BJP national president JP Nadda is slated to visit Nagaland on April 13 to participate in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election rally, as per a press release.

The rally is set to take place at Agri Expo, Chumukedima in Nagaland.

In anticipation of Nadda’s arrival, an emergency meeting was convened by the state president of the BJP, Benjamin Yepthomi, at his residence in Thahekhu village, Dimapur, on Thursday.



Also Read: Nagaland: NDPP leader, former BJP member join Congress ahead of LS polls

The meeting, attended by party leaders, focused on arranging necessary protocols and other logistics for the visit of the BJP National President.

As per the release, JP Nadda will land at the Dimapur Airport at around 12:45 PM on April 13 and hold a NDA meeting in Nagaland followed by a cluster meeting.

The single-seat election in Nagaland is scheduled for April 19, with the counting set for June 4. In the previous 2019 election, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) candidate, Tokheho Yepthomi, emerged victorious.