The Electoral Literacy Club at Kohima College Kohima organized a Voter Awareness and Sensitization Program on April 10, 2024, in a proactive move towards promoting electoral literacy and engaging first-time voters.

The initiative, held in collaboration with the Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Office Kohima, aimed to educate students about the electoral process, their rights, responsibilities, and the importance of active participation in democracy.

The one-day program, held at the college's conference hall, adopted an interactive approach to bridge the gap in electoral understanding among the youth. It focused on equipping first-time voters with essential knowledge to make informed decisions during elections.

EAC Kohima and Nodal Officer for SVEEP, Limakumla Pongener, praised the collaborative effort and highlighted the significance of such initiatives in nurturing an informed citizenry. She emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping the democratic landscape and stressed the importance of empowering them with knowledge and awareness.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and faculty members. Associate Professor Dr. Visiezolie Yashü chaired the program, setting the tone for an engaging and informative session. Principal Dr. Vitsosie Vüprü delivered the welcome address, highlighting the college's commitment to promoting civic engagement among its students. Campus Ambassador Kikhosou Rume expressed gratitude on behalf of the college for the initiative and encouraged active involvement in the democratic process.