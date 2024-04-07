Chumben Murry, the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election in Nagaland, has appealed to voters across the state to support his bid for parliamentary representation.

Addressing in a letter, Murry underscored the achievements of the current administration led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

"Peace, development, and progress are the cornerstones of our vision for Nagaland," stated Dr. Murry, highlighting the importance of unity and collaboration in advancing the state's interests. He lauded the inclusive government formed by all 60 MLAs, citing it as a testament to Nagaland's strength and resilience.

Murry outlined his agenda for the future, pledging to continue the legacy of innovative policies initiated by Chief Minister Rio. He emphasized the need to prioritize infrastructure development and social welfare programs, aiming to uplift marginalized communities and empower youth.

With the backing of 60 legislators and key political entities, including regional and national parties, Murry expressed confidence in his candidacy, vowing to advocate for Nagaland's interests in the Indian Parliament with unwavering dedication.

Chumben Murry urged voters to exercise their democratic right and participate actively in shaping the future of Nagaland. "Your vote counts," he wrote in the letter.