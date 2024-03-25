Meghalaya Chief Minister has met Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, along with other party leaders and MLAs from Nagaland.

The purpose of the meeting was to extend support to the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The National People’s Party (NPP), being a coalition partner of the NDA, has decided to fully support the Lok Sabha candidate from Nagaland, Dr Chumben Murry, who is backed by the NDPP.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party president Conrad K Sangma on Sunday welcomed the BJP's decision to support NPP candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state and claimed that the NDA partners are coming together in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur for the parliamentary polls.



Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma welcomes BJP's decision to support NPP candidates in LS polls



The BJP had two days ago announced that the party will extend support to the NPP candidates in Shillong and Tura Lok Sabha seats.



The NPP president claimed that Ampareen Lyngdoh the NPP candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat has also got the support of the Opposition TMC in Nongthymmai block and a few other assembly segments where TMC leaders are supporting the NPP.



"We are thankful to all political parties which are extending their support to us. We are getting support from the BJP now. We got support from TMC (Trinamool Congress) in the Nongthymmai (Assembly) constituency and maybe, they will support us also outside the Nongthymmai constituency," he said.

"We are getting support from everybody and we are thankful for that but still there is a lot of work to be done. We will reach out and connect with the people and campaign for our candidates so that work is going on and we hope for the best," the NPP chief said.