The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) extends gratitude to the people of Nagaland for their overwhelming support in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The positive participation and healthy debates have contributed towards strengthening the democratic foundations.

There are sections in the eastern part of the State urging people to abstain from voting.

The NDPP respects the freedom to choose but encourages all electorates of Nagaland to participate in the exercise of the Universal Adult Franchise.

The NDPP directs all its members not to resort to force, violence, coercion or confront any section of society. Voter impersonation is unlawful and no member of the Party should embark on such activities.

The aspirations of the citizens must always be respected.

The NDPP appeals to peace and tranquillity so that voting can take place in a safe and smooth manner.

They extend advance congratulations to the first-time voters and assure the Election Commission of India of their full support.