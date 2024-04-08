N Chingwang Konyak, President of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Nagaland, has publicly admitted to and apologised for his actions that violated the resolution of the Konyak Union (KU) dated March 30, 2024.

This apology was in relation to his comments on the ENPO-FNT issue during the Wokha Election Rally on April 5, which were unrelated to his election campaign.

He acknowledged the severity of his mistake and assured that such actions will not be repeated.



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In line with the resolution, Konyak has committed to refraining from engaging in or commenting on the ENPO-FNT issue in any future election campaigns, both as an individual and as the President of NDPP, Nagaland.

He also pledged to continue his efforts towards the progress and betterment of the Eastern Nagaland People and the Konyaks.

“I understand the gravity of the mistake and assure that such actions will not recur in the future,” Konyak said in his undertaking.

In accordance with the March 30 resolution and to uphold the integrity of the Konyak Union, he pledged not to engage/comment on ENPO-Frontier Nagaland Territory issue in any further canvassing or election campaign activities in his individual capacity or in the capacity of the NDPP president.