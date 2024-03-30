In Nagaland, March 30, being the final day for withdrawal of candidature for the Lok Sabha elections, no candidates opted to withdraw their candidature as informed by the Commissioner Nagaland and Returning Officer Office, Kohima under the supervision of Sushil Kumar Patel IAS.

Now the confirmed candidates contesting for the lone seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland include Dr. Chumben Murry from NDPP, S. Supongmeren Jamir from INC, and Hayithung Tungoe Lotha from IND.

Voting will take place on April 19th, with the vote counting scheduled for June 4th, 2024.



Also Read: Mallikarjun Kharge tops Congress's star campaigner list for Nagaland elections

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming general elections for the 14th House of the Nagaland State Assembly, the Indian National Congress (INC) has disclosed its star campaigner lineup as per Section 77(1) of the Representation of People Act 1951. The unveiling of the list signals the party's intent to mobilize significant support in the northeastern state.

Leading the charge for the Congress party in Nagaland will be prominent figures including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. These seasoned campaigners are expected to bring their political prowess to bear in the region, leveraging their influence to rally voters behind the Congress cause.

The star campaigner list also features a diverse array of regional leaders and party stalwarts such as Akum Yimkhiung, N. Yona Konyak, Moa Emchen, and Mukul Wasnik. Their inclusion underscores the Congress party's concerted effort to connect with voters across various demographic and ethnic lines within Nagaland.