The Naga People's Front (NPF) Central office has expressed surprise at the 'declaration' of a certain group under the 31 Akuluto AC, falsely claiming to represent the NPF while supporting the INC candidate.

The Central Office has confirmed the establishment of office bearers for the Zunheboto Division and two Assembly Constituencies, 34 Aghunato AC and 35 Zunheboto AC, and has not yet constituted office bearers in other Assembly Constituencies of the Zunheboto Division.



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The NPF has urged Nagaland's electorates not to fall for such misleading propaganda and reiterated its support for People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) candidate Dr Chumben Murry, as per the Working Committee's decision on 11th March 2024.

Earlier in a press release under the banner of Naga People's Front (NPF) Party declared its unanimous support for S Supongmeren Jamir, the intending candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), for the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election scheduled for April 19.