In a tragic incident, a vehicle carrying polling officials and security personnel met with an accident in Nagaland on February 25 . The incident took place in Mokokchung in Koridang constituency when the vehicle was on its way to a polling station for the state assembly elections.

According to sources, the vehicle was carrying polling officials and four security personnel. The driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering, and the vehicle overturned, resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to four security personnel.

The injured security personnel were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The polling officials, who were also in the vehicle at the time of the accident, escaped unhurt.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of polling officials and security personnel in the state. The state authorities have been urged to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of all those involved in the election process.

The incident is being investigated, and further details are awaited.

Earlier on on February 25, A polling official named Chesan Marak lost his life in a road accident near Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The deceased Chesan was a resident of Tura. He was a Technical Assistant for MGNREGA at Gambegre Block and deployed as the polling official for Jangrapara polling station in Tikrikilla.

Reportedly, the deceased met with an accident while returning in a pickup van with his polling team who were deployed for election duty.

As per reports, the driver of the vehicle lost control following which it capsized on the roadside. The remaining team members are also critically injured after the accident.

The driver immediately fled from the scene.

Though Chesan was taken to a nearby hospital, he was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for his further treatment. But sadly, he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours of Sunday morning.