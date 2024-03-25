The Rising People's Party (RPP) has urged the citizens of the state to set aside partisan politics and vote for Supongmeren, the Congress representative for the state's solitary Lok Sabha seat.

The RPP believes this Lok Sabha election is an opportunity for the people of Nagaland to demonstrate leadership by electing a worthy representative.

The party emphasizes the importance of good leadership and people-centric ideology for the welfare of the state and country.

The RPP has decided not to field a candidate in the forthcoming election, instead supporting the Congress party due to its pan-Indian presence and commitment to inclusivity and diversity.



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The RPP appeals to its party workers and sympathizers to back the Congress candidate in this critical time.

"In this battle of ideologies for the “Idea of India”, the RPP felt that the Congress is also best placed to lead the battle in the state and for the fact that setting up an RPP candidate would split the anti-fascist anti-PDA votes rendering both the parties weakened for future electoral battles ahead, particularly 2028 state general elections," highlights RPP.

The result of this election will serve as a referendum on the PDA government, which the RPP accuses of failing on all developmental parameters and creating a 'Failed state'.

"In the last assembly election held in 2023, the opposition-less PDA government garnered 95.29% of the total votes cast in the state," mentions the release.

The RPP urges every voter to step out of their comfort zone and vote against the PDA government.