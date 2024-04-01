Ahead of the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha elections, State BJP President Benjamin Yepthomi took charge by convening an emergency meeting of the State Office Bearers today. The gathering, held at his private residence in Thahekhu Village, Dimapur, saw a unified resolve to boost the candidacy of Dr. Chumben Murry under the leadership of figures including Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy CMs Yanthungo Patton and TR Zeliang.

In a unanimous resolution, party leaders highlighted the imperative for dedication from every karyakarta, spanning from grassroots levels to Mandal committees. Their collective effort aims to fortify the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Yepthomi stated the significance of rallying behind the People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) Consensus Candidate, Dr. Chumben Murry, as a strategic move to advance the party's agenda and amplify its representation in the corridors of power.