The Lok Sabha election in Nagaland will be conducted on April 19 during the first phase of the General Election 2024, the Election Commission of India announced today.

The Parliamentary elections will be held across the country in seven phases from 19th April to 1st June 2024. The elections will be conducted to elect 543 Members to the Lower House.

During the first phase, 102 Parliamentary Constituencies, including Nagaland’s lone seat, from 21 states will go for voting.

In Nagaland, the Date of Issue of Gazette Notification is 20 March, the Last Date of Nomination is 27 March, the Date of Scrutiny of Nominations is 28 March, Last Date of Withdrawal of Candidates is 30 March and the Date of Poll is 19 April.



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The Date of Counting is the same across the country, which is 4th June 2024.

The NDPP-BJP alliance, People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), has announced Dr Chumben Murry as its candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, while the Congress has declared that S Supongmeren Jamir as its candidate.

Consequent to the announcement of the schedule for the General Election to the Lok Sabha, 2024, the Model Code of Conduct comes into operation with immediate effect from the 16th of March, 2024 and will be in force till the completion of the Elections.

The Model Code of Conduct will be applicable to all Political Parties and to the Union and State Governments and UT Administrations.