Nagaland politics is heating up as the state's lone Lok Sabha seat braces for a triangular contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections. According to an official announcement on Saturday, candidates from the Congress, NDPP and an independent contender are set to battle it out for the coveted position.

The contenders vying for the seat include S Supongmeren Jamir from the Congress, Dr. Chumben Murry representing the NDPP, and independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha.

As the deadline for withdrawal of candidature elapsed on Saturday, all three candidates remained firm in their commitment to contest the election, signaling a keenly contested battle ahead.

S Supongmeren Jamir, the Congress nominee, is stepping into the parliamentary arena for the first time. As the president of the Congress state unit and a former MLA, Jamir brings a wealth of political experience to the fray.

Dr. Chumben Murry, the candidate fielded by the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) in Nagaland, has been unanimously selected by the constituents. A former state minister and erstwhile political advisor to the chief minister, Murry brings both administrative acumen and political insight to his debut parliamentary bid.

Hayithung Tungoe Lotha, an independent candidate, adds a third dimension to the electoral contest. With a background as a social activist, politician, and entrepreneur, Lotha brings a diverse set of skills and perspectives to the table. While Lotha may be familiar with the electoral process, having contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a National Peoples’ Party ticket, this marks a fresh attempt to secure the parliamentary seat.