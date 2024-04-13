Nalin Kohli, the BJP national spokesperson and in-charge of Nagaland stated the fundamental significance of citizens exercising their voting rights without impediments, asserting it as a cornerstone of India's robust democracy.

Responding to assertions from the Clean Election Movement (CEM) of Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) that democracy in India faced threats, Kohli addressed media representatives following a party meeting at Hotel Saramati on Friday. He asserted that democracy flourished when individuals could freely participate in the electoral process and select their representatives.

With an astounding 970 million registered voters and over one million polling stations, Kohli highlighted India's position as the world's largest democracy. He argued that extensive public involvement in the electoral process was indicative of the resilience and vigor of the nation's democratic principles.

"Every voter in every state has the liberty to vote for his or her preferred candidate, reflecting the true essence of democracy," Kohli emphasized, acknowledging the right of individuals to express dissenting views within a democratic framework. He further underscored the widespread acknowledgment of India's functioning democracy, both domestically and internationally.

Addressing concerns over Eastern Nagaland's decision to abstain from the electoral process, Kohli mentioned the government's appeal for active participation from all sections of society, viewing it as a constructive step within democracy.

Commenting on reports of open support for a Congress candidate, Kohli referenced previous Assembly elections in the state, where the party's campaign predominantly relied on press conferences rather than extensive street-level engagement with voters. Despite this, he expressed optimism about the NDA and BJP securing popular support, citing their concerted efforts in grassroots campaigning.

Regarding a recent show cause notice issued by the state's chief electoral officer (CEO) to Deputy CM Y Patton over alleged anti-democratic remarks, Kohli addressed the matter, characterizing Patton's comments as humorous and not indicative of any serious misconduct. He affirmed that Patton had responded to the notice, considering the issue resolved.

"In democracy, there are various ways to address concerns," Kohli remarked, emphasizing the importance of viewing such incidents positively and within the broader context of democratic discourse.